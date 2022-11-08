Election guide: What to know before you go vote in the 2022 General Election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The polls to vote in-person for Wisconsin’s General Election on Nov. 8 open up at 7 a.m.

NBC15 has you covered with a voter guide on what you need to bring to the polls, where to find your polling place and how to turn in an absentee ballot.

Where and when to vote

The polls for the general election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wisconsin. Voters are reminded that as long as they are in line at their correct polling location by 8 p.m., they are still able to vote.

To verify registration, find your polling place, and see who is on the ballot for this election, visit the Wisconsin Election Commission’s MyVote Wisconsin.

If you moved 28 days prior to election day (Oct. 11), you are only able to vote from your previous address, at your old polling location.

Polling places should be accessible to everyone, including disabled voters, according to Wisconsin law. Questions or concerns about accessibility should be brought to your Clerk’s Office.

What to bring to the polls

Voters need to bring an acceptable photo ID to the polls, with examples including a driver’s license, state ID or U.S. passport.

The address on the photo ID does not need to reflect your current address, as Election Officials only need to look at the type of ID provided, the name on photograph on the ID, and the expiration date.

Absentee Voting

Election officials suggest that those who have requested an absentee ballot, but have not returned them yet, should return them directly to a polling place or central location.

The WEC said that voters in 39 cities, towns and villages that count absentee ballots at one central location must return the ballots to their clerk’s office or that central location. Some of these cities include Janesville and Beloit.

Voter’s who turn in their absentee ballots to a clerk’s office or municipal drop box on Election Day should do so as soon as they can, as the WEC said ballots must be picked up and delivered to a polling place by 8 p.m. on election day.

Who’s running for governor?

Tony Evers (Democratic) - Incumbent

Tim Michels (Republican)

Joan Ellis Beglinger (Independent)

Who’s running for senator?

Ron Johnson (Republican) - Incumbent

Mandela Barnes (Democratic)

Who’s running for lieutenant governor?

Sara Rodriguez (Democratic)

Roger Roth (Republican)

Who’s running for attorney general?

Josh Kaul (Democratic) - Incumbent

Eric Toney (Republican

Who’s running for secretary of state?

Doug La Follette (Democratic)

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck (Republican)

Neil Harmon (Libertarian)

Sharyl R. McFarland (Wisconsin Green Party)

Who’s running for state treasurer?

Aaron Richardson (Democratic)

John S. Leiber (Republican)

Andrew Zuelke (Constitution)

