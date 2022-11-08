Evers makes final campaign stop in Madison, Michels near Green Bay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The night before the elections, the fight for governorship is not over.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the incumbent, joined dozens of supporters from the Teamsters union late Monday alongside other top Democrats running for office.

“Wisconsin is in a good place going forward,” Evers said. “Our work has made that happen.”

Tim Michels, the Republican challenger, was in De Pere, near Green Bay, to meet with supporters.

“We’re feeling wonderful,” he said. “We’re on the right side of the issues.”

“Usually on the last day, [candidates] tend to try to focus on the core supporters, making sure that they’re ready to go, that they’re going to get out to remember to vote,” NBC15 Political Analyst Richard Haven said.

Polls, including one from the Nov. 2 Marquette Law School, show Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race neck and neck.

“It tells us this race is very close, which means turnout is going to determine the winner and who gets their supporters out and how many of them,” Haven said.

Republicans right now control both the State Senate and the Assembly. The question is whether a Republican governor will reinforce the party’s efforts or a Democrat will be the Legislature’s “stop gap,” as Haven calls it.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.