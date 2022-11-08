How to stream NBC15 News’ in-depth Wisconsin election coverage

Decision 2022
Decision 2022(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Election Results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday’s Election Day. That means all eyes are on the Badger State and NBC15 News wants to offer a complete look at the races that affect you most.

The race between incumbent Senator Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes is drawing national attention as one of the races that could help decide which parties will control the upper chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term.

Meanwhile, Republicans see a chance to take supermajorities in both chambers that would make overriding potential vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers, should he be reelected. A win by Evers’ opponent, Tim Michels, would likely give Republicans a clear path to implement their agenda.

NBC15 News will be tracking all those races, as well as key sheriff’s races, a slew of school funding referenda, and even advisory votes on marijuana and abortion law in Wisconsin.

With so much on the line and so much happening, NBC15 News will go beyond traditional election night reporting with continuous local and statewide coverage that begins as soon as the polls close.

Starting at 8 p.m., the entire NBC15 News team and a host of experts will offer in-depth analysis of the statewide races and the ones that matter most in southern Wisconsin nearly everywhere you would want to watch: on your smart TV, on NBC15.com, in our app, and on Facebook or YouTube.

Full midterm Decision 2022 coverage with NBC15 News’ team coverage of local and state races joined by NBC News’ coverage of national races will still be available on our WMTV-TV channel and on cable.

To watch our wall-to-wall coverage of Wisconsin races, simply:

  • Download the WMTV app for your Roku, AppleTV, or Amazon Fire device and click on the live stream starting at 8 p.m.
  • Download the WMTV app for iPhone, iPad, or Android devices and click on the live stream tile
  • Visit our Facebook or YouTube page
  • Watch live on NBC15.com

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Latest News

Election guide: What to know before you go vote in the 2022 General Election
FILE - I voted early stickers are seen at a polling station Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in...
Clerk: Nearly 30% of Madison voters already cast their ballot
Michels, Evers on the last day of campaigning
Evers makes final campaign stop in Madison, Michels near Green Bay
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, and Democratic gubernatorial...
Wisconsin candidates make final push ahead of Election Day