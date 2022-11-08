Nice Looking Election Day

Key Takeaways

Few Clouds On Tuesday

Near Record Highs Thursday

Weekend Snow Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a wild weekend of weather, nice conditions stick around through Election Day Tuesday. As has been the case the last couple of weeks, we know it won’t last long. Another strong fall storm system arrives Wednesday as a warm front slides through. This will bring scattered showers and isolated storms both Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably and near record warm possible! The cold front moves through Friday into Saturday with a dramatic drop in temperatures. Well below normal highs and temperatures below freezing will result in rain and snow showers.

Partly cloudy skies tonight. Seasonable lows into the middle 30s. Increasing clouds on Election Day. Overall, calm with highs into the lower 50s. A bit breezy out of the southeast, 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with early lows into the mid 40s, climbing after midnight. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers. Mild with highs into the middle 60s. A few showers Wednesday night with lows into the upper 50s. Near record warmth Thursday with a few showers and storms. Highs around 70 degrees!

A few rain or snow showers on Friday with falling temperatures through the 30s. Cold air sticks around through the weekend with highs into the 30s and lows into the 20s. With the instability around, a few rain or snow showers will be possible. Calmer weather returns next week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain below normal.

