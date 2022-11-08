Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST BEND, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed man was taken into custody in West Bend early Tuesday afternoon after he demanded election workers at one of the polling locations “stop the voting,” the city’s police department reported.

The man allegedly went into the West Bend Community Library around 12:30 p.m. carrying a knife and wanting to disrupt the election. Library staff called police who were able to detain him without further incident, the police statement continued.

The confrontation halted voting at the location for approximately 30 minutes while officers secured the scene and started their investigation, the report indicated. Voting has since resumed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

In its statement, the police department complimented the staff for quickly reacting to the situation and expressed its appreciation to voters for their patience while voting was paused.

The police department noted that charges against the individual are expected.

