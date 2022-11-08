U.S. Senate candidates stay on the campaign trail ahead of Election Day

Barnes and Johnson continued engaging with to voters ahead of election day.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day removed from polls opening across the state of Wisconsin, candidates for U.S. Senate remained on the campaign trail, addressing voters and emphasizing the importance of the election.

“This election is a fight for freedom, and it’s not somebody else’s fight; it’s our fight, and it’s a fight we absolutely must win,” said Republican incumbent Senator Ron Johnson.

Johnson addressed a group of supporters in Janesville, hours away from election day. Lt. Governor and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes talked to supporters in downtown Madison on the steps of the Capitol.

“Let’s do everything we can to reach people no matter where they are to show our real strength, and I promise we’re not going to win in spite of our differences; we’re going to win because of our differences,” said Barnes.

Tuesday, Johnson will head be in Neenah, outside of Oshkosh, where he will wait for election results with supporters. Barnes will be in Milwaukee for his election party. Polls across the state open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Latest News

Badgers beat South Dakota 85-59 in season opener
Wisconsin residents rush to buy lottery tickets amidst $1.9 billion jackpot
Gas station lines grew long as residents rushed to get the winning powerball ticket.
Wisconsin residents rush to buy lottery tickets amidst the record-breaking jackpot
The layoffs will take effect on Nov. 18
Exact Sciences cuts about 5% of workforce, including in Wisconsin