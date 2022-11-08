U.S. Senate candidates stay on the campaign trail ahead of Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day removed from polls opening across the state of Wisconsin, candidates for U.S. Senate remained on the campaign trail, addressing voters and emphasizing the importance of the election.

“This election is a fight for freedom, and it’s not somebody else’s fight; it’s our fight, and it’s a fight we absolutely must win,” said Republican incumbent Senator Ron Johnson.

Johnson addressed a group of supporters in Janesville, hours away from election day. Lt. Governor and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes talked to supporters in downtown Madison on the steps of the Capitol.

“Let’s do everything we can to reach people no matter where they are to show our real strength, and I promise we’re not going to win in spite of our differences; we’re going to win because of our differences,” said Barnes.

Tuesday, Johnson will head be in Neenah, outside of Oshkosh, where he will wait for election results with supporters. Barnes will be in Milwaukee for his election party. Polls across the state open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

