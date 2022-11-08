Wisconsin governor’s race neck and neck on Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the polls close, the fight for governorship is not over.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the incumbent, joined dozens of supporters from the Teamsters union late Monday alongside other top Democrats running for office.

“Wisconsin is in a good place going forward,” Evers said. “Our work has made that happen.”

Tim Michels, the Republican challenger, was in De Pere Monday, near Green Bay, to meet with supporters.

“We’re feeling wonderful,” he said. “We’re on the right side of the issues.”

Polls, including one from the Nov. 2 Marquette Law School, show Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race neck and neck. And according to RealClearPolitics, less than one point separates Governor Evers from his republican challenger Tim Michels.

According to the National Governor’s Association, prior to his election back in 2018, Evers served as the Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction winning statewide elections in 2009, 2013, and 2017.

Born and raised in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Governor Evers graduated from Plymouth High School and earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Kathy, an educator. They are parents of three kids and have nine grandchildren.

Covering the @GovEvers camp today. His campaign and supporters will gather at the @MadOrpheum after polls close. pic.twitter.com/Jy7Bz6qTQI — Elizabeth Wadas TV (@ElizabethWadas) November 8, 2022

Some of the main issues Evers is running on include improving public education. He promises to increase state aid to schools, expand job training and apprenticeship programs, and increase investments into special education among other things. Evers was endorsed by the School Administrators Alliance.

Another main issue, inflation. In his first term as governor, Evers cut taxes for most Wisconsinites by 15%. He says he wants to cut another 10% for those making less than $100,000.

Tony Evers (AP)

Businessman Tim Michels has poised himself as a political outsider throughout the campaign, earning the endorsement of former President Donald Trump before the primaries. Michels is the co-owner of Michels Corporation, a construction company with more than 8,000 employees. Michels was born and raised in Brownsville. He served 12 years in the U.S. Army.

A first look inside the @michelsforgov election night venue. I’d say it’s about 3x the size of the space on primary night. #WIGov #Wisconsin #Midterms2022 pic.twitter.com/kQsKNxh5LT — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) November 8, 2022

Among his platforms, Michels has stressed “lower taxes, better schools, less crime,” which is what he told supporters at a campaign stop in Theresa.

At the late October event in Theresa, Michels emphasized high inflation and the state’s budget surplus. He called for “massive tax reform.” According to his campaign website, he wants to reduce corporate and individual income taxes and eliminate the personal property tax.

On education, Michels has differentiated himself from Democratic incumbent Gov. Evers by supporting universal school choice. In the only debate against Evers in mid-October, Michels said, “Every parent is a taxpayer, so they should all equally have the benefit of those tax dollars to educate their kids.” Michels also said during the debate, “I’m going to spend more money on education than any governor in the history of this state.” His campaign did not answer NBC15′s questions on estimates of his school choice program. In addition, Michels has criticized the critical race theory, which considers American history through the lens of systemic racism.

TIM MICHELS IN EAU CLAIRE (WEAU)

Public safety has been a common talking point by candidates across Wisconsin’s races. Michels wants to incentivize hiring more police officers and has blamed the “defund the police” movement for crime rates. At a campaign event, Michels called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state. Governors in Wisconsin have the power to appoint members of the parole commission, but they do not actually grant paroles. The parole process has been used by both Republican and Democratic governors. Furthermore, Michels has said he wants to appoint a chair of the commission whose goal will not be to reduce the prison population.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wisconsin.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.