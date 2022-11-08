Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers

A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers
Tony Evers in Chippewa Falls
Tony Evers in Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers.

An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. It also says Yaker posted Facebook messages threatening the governor.

A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email as Yaker's because of a long string of threat investigations dating to 2010.

A court file showed a warrant was issued for Yaker. No phone listing could be found for him.

Evers, a Democrat, is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election against Republican Tim Michels.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Latest News

Wisconsin absentee ballot
Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of absentee ballots
Hartland Apartment Fire
Police update cause of death for mother in Wisconsin fire
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, and Democratic gubernatorial...
Wisconsin candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons