2 teens arrested after stolen vehicle crash on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday afternoon and more suspects may still be on the loose after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car on the Beltline, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to the MPD report, officers responded to the wreck, which happened near the S. Midvale Blvd. interchange, around 2 p.m. and determined the suspects’ vehicle collided with another vehicle before stopping on the Beltline.

The individuals in the stolen vehicle got out and started running, initially heading down the Beltline, the report stated. Officers were able to track down two of them, ages 15 and 17 years old respectively, who went into a nearby neighborhood.

The police department expects more suspects could faces charges after investigators make contact with them.

The 17-year-old suspect was booked into the Dane Co. jail on allegations of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent as a passenger as well as misdemeanor and felony bail jumping. The 15-year-old who was caught went to the Juvenile Reception Center for operating without owner’s consent as a passenger.

The incident remains under investigation.

