FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY

Breezy and Warm Today and Thursday

Near Record Highs Thursday

Strong Thunderstorms Developing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front will bring mild temperatures into the region both today and Thursday. Thursday’s highs are expected to be new records for the region with readings reaching the lower 70s. A cold front will bring showers and storms with the potential of strong to severe weather Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. NBC15 meteorologists have declared Thursday to be a First Alert Weather Day due to this threat.

Arctic air will plunge into the area behind the cold front for Friday. It will stick around for the foreseeable future. Highs by the weekend will struggle to climb above freezing as the coldest air of the season moves in. Lingering instability and moisture will result in areas of flurries!

Decreasing cloudiness will be seen through the day. It will be breezy with winds out of the south 10-15 mph. Warm temperatures are expected with highs in the lower middle and upper 60s. Partly cloudy tonight with early lows into the upper 50s. Temperatures will be climbing after midnight.

On Thursday, we will see near record highs into the lower 70s with rain developing later in the day. A line of showers and storms expected Thursday evening into Thursday night. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Much colder with lows dipping into the middle 30s. Friday will be much colder with highs only into the upper 30s with areas of flurries.

While no big weather makers are expected through the weekend, cold air will leave us unstable with periods of flurries. Highs will be in the 30s with lows into the 20s. A bigger weather maker arrives by the early and mid-point of next week with a chance of light snow. Below normal temperatures continue.

