Kalvin Barrett projected winner of Dane Co. Sheriff’s race

By Juliana Tornabene and Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Full Election Results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kalvin Barrett is the projected winner of the Dane County Sheriff’s race, results indicate.

As of 11:45 p.m., Barrett has 82% of the vote, while his Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton has 18%. Results show 99% of the votes are in.

If elected, incumbent Sheriff Barrett said he would try to rebuild fractured relationships in the community.

Sheriff Barrett was chosen in April of 2021 to serve the remainder of retired Dane Co. Sheriff Dave Mahoney’s term. Barrett was the first Black police officer hired by the Sun Prairie Police Department in 2011, he noted, and he is also the county’s first Black sheriff. He has also served in the role of faculty director and instructor in the criminal justice studies program and law enforcement academy at Madison College.

Hamilton said earlier Tuesday that he was was excited for results to roll in. He was spending time watching results with family and friends. Hamilton is a detective with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Anthony Hamilton is running against incumbent Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in...
Detective Anthony Hamilton is running against incumbent Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in the November general election.(WMTV)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash

Latest News

Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
LIVE BLOG: Governor’s race remains tight
Results continue to roll in two hours after polls close
Results continue to roll in two hours after polls close
The meals will require cooking and preparing over 50 turkeys.
Salvation Army Rock County in need of more turkeys for Thanksgiving meals
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
GOP Sen. Johnson faces off against Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Barnes