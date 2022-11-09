Kalvin Barrett projected winner of Dane Co. Sheriff’s race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kalvin Barrett is the projected winner of the Dane County Sheriff’s race, results indicate.

As of 11:45 p.m., Barrett has 82% of the vote, while his Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton has 18%. Results show 99% of the votes are in.

If elected, incumbent Sheriff Barrett said he would try to rebuild fractured relationships in the community.

Sheriff Barrett was chosen in April of 2021 to serve the remainder of retired Dane Co. Sheriff Dave Mahoney’s term. Barrett was the first Black police officer hired by the Sun Prairie Police Department in 2011, he noted, and he is also the county’s first Black sheriff. He has also served in the role of faculty director and instructor in the criminal justice studies program and law enforcement academy at Madison College.

Hamilton said earlier Tuesday that he was was excited for results to roll in. He was spending time watching results with family and friends. Hamilton is a detective with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Anthony Hamilton is running against incumbent Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in the November general election. (WMTV)

