MPD looking for motorcycle seen driving recklessly, eluding officers

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the driver of a motorcycle who was seen driving recklessly and evading officers over the summer.

On July 13, a motorcycle eluded officers who were trying to stop the bike in the downtown area.

The motorcycle was seen driving at excessive speeds and did not have registration places attached to the bike, according to MPD.

The following evening, another MPD officer saw the same motorcycle in the downtown area and attempted a traffic stop. According to MPD, the driver once again eluded the officer and drove away at a reckless speed.

If you have any information about the owner or driver of this motorcycle, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

This MPD alert is part of an ongoing traffic enforcement and safety commitment to the community. MPD said they are continuously reviewing cases of reckless driving and situations were vehicles elude officers.

