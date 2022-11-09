NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet this litter of kittens!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking to get your mind off of politics after the elections this week, look no further. This week our NBC15 Pet of the Week segment features not one, not two, but an entire litter of four adorable kittens for your viewing pleasure!

Our Tim Elliott and Erin Sullivan definitely had some laughs getting to know these four cuties.

Pearl, Pepper, Stormy and Yeti are 7-week-old kittens who are not quite ready to be placed in their fur-ever homes, but don’t wait to shoot your shot — Underdog Pet Rescue is accepting applications now on their website.

