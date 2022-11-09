Record Warmth Spawns Severe Threat

Gusty Winds & Tornado Threat
First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WMTV made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Record Warmth Thursday
  • Thursday Evening Storms
  • Arctic Air Arrives Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday. Unseasonably, and record setting, warmth will continue through Thursday. This will fuel a line of showers and storms along a cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. The system has sped up and we are expecting an earlier arrival of the storms. This has increased the chance of strong and severe storms, especially Madison westward. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes look to be the main threats between roughly 3-7 PM. After this arctic air rushes in with the coldest air of the season. Lingering moisture will result in flurries through the weekend.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Looks like we should remain fairly dry. Unseasonably warm lows into the middle and upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the south. Early sunshine followed by increasing clouds Thursday. Highs will get to record levels into the lower 70s by early afternoon. This will fuel a line of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. Colder air rushes in Thursday night with lows around the freezing mark.

High pressure settles in for the end of the week and weekend. This will bring the coldest air of the season with highs into the 30s and lows into the 20s. Lingering moisture and instability will lead to periods of flurries during this time frame. Looks like similar conditions will start us off into next week.

Our next weathermaker beyond that will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Still a lot to iron out, but it appears this will bring a mix of rain and snow changing to snow at night. Too early to talk specifics in regard to accumulations, but something to keep an eye on heading into next week.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.
