Reeseville man dies after Dodge Co. wreck

The 58-year-old Reeseville man died the day after his car crashed on a highway in the Township...
The 58-year-old Reeseville man died the day after his car crashed on a highway in the Township of Lowell, the Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office reports.(Credit: MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF LOWELL Wis. (WMTV) - A Reeseville man has died after the truck he was driving crashed Sunday afternoon on a highway in the township of Lowell, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office.

According to its report, Troy Burkhalter was heading west on Co. Hwy. J around 4:20 p.m. when his truck went off the road just past Co. Hwy. KW.

Investigators determined Burkhalter’s car went off the left side of the road and spun. His 2007 Ford vehicle then crossed the highway and went off the other side of the road where it hit an embankment.

Burkhalter, 58, was flown from the scene to UW Hospital, in Madison, for treatment. He died the following day, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No one was in the vehicle with him at the time.

