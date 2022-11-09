Salvation Army Rock County in need of more turkeys for Thanksgiving meals

The meals will require cooking and preparing over 50 turkeys.(tcw-kltv)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army Rock County is in need of more turkeys for its Thanksgiving meal.

The Salvation Army Rock County said they will serve Thanksgiving meals in-person at both locations. They said the meals will require cooking and preparing over 50 turkeys.

Turkey donations will be accepted daily at the Janesville Corps at 514 Sutherland Ave. in Janesville.

The traditional Thanksgiving meals will be held at 628 Broad St. in Beloit on Nov. 22 and 514 Sutherland Ave. in Janesville on Nov. 23. Both meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army Rock County said over 400 Rock County residents were served with to-go meals last year. They said this is the first year back in-person since 2020.

For more information, you can contact the Salvation Army Rock County at 608-757-8300.

