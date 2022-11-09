Town of Middleton voters brave the cold in long lines

Town of Middleton voters braving the long line to vote.
Town of Middleton voters braving the long line to vote.(Marcus Aarsvold/NBC15)
By Marcus Aarsvold and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unexpected voter turnout caused long lines Tuesday at a Town of Middleton polling location.

Some voters at the Town of Middleton town hall waited three hours to cast their ballot on Election Day. It was a bit chilly for those who stood in line after dark.

Rafay Ahmad has lived in the town for 15 years and said he’s never seen so many voters. He didn’t mind waiting over an hour.

“We want the true representation of Wisconsin here so we want to know who Wisconsin wants to elect and that will only happen if we get full voter turnout, so this is awesome and I love it,” Ahmad said.

The last voter in line, Heather, said she would be in line all night as long as her vote was cast.

Three hours after the polls closed in Wisconsin, Heather was able to submit her ballot. She also got to take home a box of pizza after someone donated them to the polling place.

The Town of Middleton Clerk’s Office declined to go on camera Tuesday night. They said the lines took so long because so many voters turned out.

Lines were also long at a Fitchburg polling place, with voters being reminded that the city absorbed some of the Town of Madison’s voters ahead of Election Day.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

