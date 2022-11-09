WEC: All unofficial votes reported by Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin counties have reported 100% of their unofficial results, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday will make way for the next step of the election process.

WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said local elections officials can begin next steps in verifying the vote totals.

“While the unofficial election results are complete, the process of triple checking the vote totals has just begun,” Wolfe said. “The results won’t be official until each county has completed their canvass and the WEC chairperson has certified the results. For state and federal contests, nothing is final until then.”

The WEC noted that election results may change slightly as elections officials conduct canvasses, but this is normal and will ensure the vote total is accurate.

Wisconsin law requires that each County Board of Canvassers meet for the canvass no later than 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The agency explained that counties then have one week, until Nov. 22, to deliver their statement of canvassing to them. WEC Chairperson Don Millis will have until Dec. 1 to certify the state and federal results.

The WEC also reminded voters that if vote totals from completed canvasses for two-candidate races fall between a difference of 1% or less, the candidate with fewer votes can petition for a recount. There are no automatic recounts in Wisconsin.

Post-election audits of voting systems are also required by Wisconsin law. The WEC stated that this meeting is public and notice must be provided at least 48 hours in advance.

The WEC did not provide an estimated voter turnout Wednesday, but said it plans to release an unofficial turnout estimate in the coming days by taking total votes cast in the highest-turnout statewide contests compiled by the Associated Press and then divide that total by the state’s estimated 2022 voting-age population.

