3rd annual book drive returns to Dane Co.

(Source: Stock image/Pexels)
(Source: Stock image/Pexels)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Dane Co., Wis. (WMTV) - An annual program has returned to Dane County with a goal to get new books in the hand of kids before holiday break arrives.

Starting Thursday, November 10th, Madison Reading Project is launching it’s 3rd annual community book drive with the goal to provide over 15,000 brand new books to those who have a passion for reading.

To donate, find one of many red donation buckets placed at convenient locations all over Dane County, from Cross Plains to Sun Prairie.

There you can drop off ready-to-read books. But, the program is also looking for help in other donation forms too, financial contributions.

“Our goal is to raise $80,000 to be able to purchase 15,000 new books, and knowing our generous Dane County neighbors, we’re confident we will reach that level, says Rowan Childs, Madison Reading Project’s executive director and founder, in a Madison Reading Project press release.

Childs adds, “Everyone deserves that new book feeling, especially children, and books in the home are so very important.”

For book donation drop-off locations, a link to make a financial contribution, and complete information about this book drive please visit www.madisonreadingproject.com/communitybookdrive.

