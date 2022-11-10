Assisted living employee purchased items with stolen financial info from residents, police say

Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.
Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 41-year-old Tami Friend purchased items with residents’ personal information that she stole.

KVVU reports there could be more victims at the assisted living property as detectives located additional stolen personal information.

Authorities urged anyone who may have been a victim of this crime to contact the Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483.

Las Vegas police said Friend has been arrested and is facing charges, including obtaining and/or using another person’s identification for an unlawful purpose, exploiting a vulnerable person and theft.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash

Latest News

Riott Garner is 11 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 25 pounds.
Amber Alert issued by Denver police for missing infant
Gov. Tony Evers meets with students at Georgia O'Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday...
Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school
Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school
Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical