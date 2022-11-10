Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fugitive wanted for attempted homicide was arrested Wednesday on the Madison’s east side by U.S. Marshals and Madison Police Department officers.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force stated Thursday that the 21-year-old suspect had active warrants out for his arrest for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, contempt of court, disobeying a lawful order and a felony parole violation.

Madison Police Department also had probable cause to arrest the suspect on charges of false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim, battery and bail jumping.

Officials obtained a search warrant for a home on the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road after surveillance led them to believe he was inside.

The task force, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department knocked on the door around 11:10 a.m., announced their presence and ordered the man to come outside.

Officials lined around the building noticed the suspect opening a second-story bedroom window and punching the screen out from the frame. Once an MPD officer confronted the suspect, the suspect retreated, opened the door and surrendered.

Officers arrested him and he was taken to the Dane County jail.

The agency did not detail the alleged crimes, but court records indicate the charges of attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety were filed in Dane County.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Barnes concedes as Johnson claims Senate win

Latest News

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
WSP cruiser struck head-on in Dane Co. chase, sheriff’s office says
Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes (Source: MMSD)
Former Deputy Mayor, MMSD President Gloria Reyes files to run for Mayor
Paul Ryan
Fmr. Speaker Ryan: Trump was “a drag on us” in midterms
The goal is to provide over 15,000 brand new books to those who have a passion for reading.
Madison Reading Project launches community book drive