Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fugitive wanted for attempted homicide was arrested Wednesday on the Madison’s east side by U.S. Marshals and Madison Police Department officers.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force stated Thursday that the 21-year-old suspect had active warrants out for his arrest for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, contempt of court, disobeying a lawful order and a felony parole violation.

Madison Police Department also had probable cause to arrest the suspect on charges of false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim, battery and bail jumping.

Officials obtained a search warrant for a home on the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road after surveillance led them to believe he was inside.

The task force, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department knocked on the door around 11:10 a.m., announced their presence and ordered the man to come outside.

Officials lined around the building noticed the suspect opening a second-story bedroom window and punching the screen out from the frame. Once an MPD officer confronted the suspect, the suspect retreated, opened the door and surrendered.

Officers arrested him and he was taken to the Dane County jail.

The agency did not detail the alleged crimes, but court records indicate the charges of attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety were filed in Dane County.

