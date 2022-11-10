Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller

Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as...
Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as Darius King Grigsby.(Source: Merced Police Department via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy was shot and killed on a California street.

Police say the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were pushing him in a stroller Wednesday afternoon in Merced when someone driving by opened fire. At least three shots went off. Only the little boy was hit.

The boy’s mother took him to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the baby as Darius King Grigsby in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KFSN contributed to this report via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Barnes concedes as Johnson claims Senate win
Generic police lights
Madison Police warn of grandparent scam using ‘courier’ to collect cash
Ron Johnson secures a third term serving in the U.S. Senate.
Barnes concedes in Senate Race as Johnson prepares for third term
School districts around Dane County thanked voters Wednesday after referenda allowing...
Several school district referenda projected to pass in Dane Co.