Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day

Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:

Festival Foods : The Festival Foods at 810 East Washington Ave. is offering a one-day sale on Veteran’s Day that gives veterans 12 free items (worth $47.69) when they make a $20 purchase.

Hy-Vee : All Hy-Vee stores will host a free buffet-style breakfast for all veterans and active-duty military on Veteran’s Day. The breakfast will be available from 6-10 a.m. Additionally, veterans and service members will receive a 15% discount on grocery purchases on Friday.

Six Flags Great America : S : S ix Flags Great American is celebrating Veteran’s Day Weekend on Nov. 12 and 13 with a complimentary park admission, meal, drinks and more for veterans and active-duty military when they present a valid military ID. Family members of veterans and active-military are also eligible to receive up to four discounted park admission tickets for $19.99. The park will also be hosting other Veteran’s Day Weekend activities.

Cousins Subs : Cousins Subs is offering a free 7.5″ sub to all veterans and active-duty military at any of their locations on Veteran’s Day. Proof of service is required to receive the offer, and the free sub is redeemable for in-person orders only.

Scooter’s Coffee : Scooter’s Coffee is offering a free handcrafted drink of any size to veterans on Veteran’s Day. Veterans will need to present a valid military ID to receive the offer.

EAA Aviation Museum: Veterans and active military members can get into the : Veterans and active military members can get into the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh free of charge on Veteran’s Day. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

