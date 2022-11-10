Clerk work continues after Election Day in Wisconsin

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clerks prepare for future elections as they continue to process ballots for the November 8th election.

Stoughton voters finished their civic duty before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but election work continued into Wednesday and beyond for the clerk’s office. According to Stoughton City Clerk Candee Christen, the average time people waited to vote was 10 minutes. In order to cut down on that time, Christen plans to purchase more voting booths for future elections.

Christen slept for five hours then returned to city hall to start the reconciliation process by double checking ballots, poll numbers and submitting paperwork to the Dane County Clerk’s Office and the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).

”I’m pleased that it was such a great turnout,” Christen said. “It went really well.”

She said 6,917 out of 8,891 voters took to the polls or submitted absentee ballot, making the 2022 election a 78% turnout for Stoughton.

WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe said during a news conference Tuesday that the election was successful.

“Were not aware of any sort of major disturbances at any of our polling places,” she said.

”It’s not over the day after the election, it goes on for a few weeks or a few months maybe,” Christen said. ”If there’s a recount then everything gets all gathered up and we continue on with that part of the process.”

She plans to meet with poll workers next week to reflect on the process and see where other improvements might be needed.

Christen said the fall election was good practice for the 2024 presidential election which she predicted could have a higher turnout.

Christen has worked as a clerk for 22 years including 65 elections.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.