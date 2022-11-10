FIRST ALERT DAY: Few strong storms possible

Cold front brings thunderstorms and big temperature drop
Isolated thunderstorms possible today, a few could be on the stronger side.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon
  • Some storms could produce strong wind gusts
  • Turning much colder after today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we’re monitoring a cold front that will impact southern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop along that cold front, and a few of those storms could produce some strong wind gusts of 50-60 mph. The highest potential for some of those stronger storms is for locations to the west of Madison.

A large cold air mass follows right behind the cold front: temperatures will drop from the 70s this afternoon to the low 30s by tomorrow morning. The rain will wrap up overnight but could turn into a few snowflakes by around 3 AM as temperatures cool. The morning commute on Friday should be dry, but a few slick spots are possible on roadways and sidewalks.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Temperatures don’t really improve much over the next 7-day. Highs will remain in the 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s (maybe teens for some).

We could see a few flurries on Saturday, and a few additional snow showers on Tuesday. At the time, it doesn’t look like anything to get too excited about but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the snowfall potential over the next few days.

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Thursday
First Alert Day
Record Warmth Spawns Severe Threat
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY