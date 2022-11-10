Fmr. Speaker Ryan: Trump was “a drag on us” in midterms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former Wisconsin congressman who once led the U.S. House of Representatives believes his party left seats on the table during this week’s midterms. However, Paul Ryan also believes Republicans are well positioned to reclaim the White House two years from now – with one caveat.

“[I]n 2024, I think it’s really clear, we should win the White House if we have someone not named Trump at the top of the ticket,” Ryan explained. The onetime Janesville-based U.S. representative blamed Donald Trump for the GOP not performing better on Tuesday, describing the former president as “a drag on us” and saying the election should serve as “a wake-up call.”

“I think the country doesn’t want left-wing leadership. I think the country wants solid conservative leadership,” he continued. “I think we just had to be able to put together a voting coalition that can appeal to (voters). That can be done and I have every reason to believe we’ll get there.”

During an interview the day after voters throughout Wisconsin and across the country went to the polls, Ryan expressed he was happy to see Sen. Ron Johnson secure a third term and said it he wished Republican nominee Tim Michaels had prevailed over incumbent Gov. Tony Evers. The Democratic governor currently holds a nearly 90,000 vote lead in an election that Ryan called “fair and square.”

With Evers win and Republicans maintaining their overwhelming majorities in the Assembly and state senate, Ryan pointed out Wisconsin will continue with a divided government for four more years, which he describes as “unfortunate.”

Ryan noted he expected a split ticket, which he described as not uncommon in the Badger State. He argued voters here tend to vote for the person on the ballot, not whether there is an R or D next to their name.

“Wisconsin splits the ticket all of the time,” he continued, adding the example of his name appearing on the same ballot as three-term Democratic senator Russ Feingold. “I shared tens of thousands of votes with Russ Feingold over the days, for example. So, Wisconsinites are sort of like that; they’re traditional splitters.”

Ryan and Feingold were both reelected to their respective offices in 2004 and appeared on ballots in Wisconsin’s 1st District in 2010 and 2016 when the former senator lost to Johnson.

Winning the House

Ryan predicted a Republican was about to ascend to his old position atop the House hierarchy by capturing the House for the first time since the 2016 campaign, the ensuing session coinciding with the end of his time as Speaker and his last term as a Wisconsin representative. The conservative Republican, who was elected in 1998, opted not to run in 2018, two years after Trump won the White House and, in the process, took the GOP in a new direction.

Republicans have not officially secured enough congressional races to win the House; however, they appear to hold the edge to do so. Going into Tuesday many experts had expected a red wave that could deliver the GOP both chambers of Congress.

Including Johnson’s win, Republicans are predicted to hold at least 49 Senate seats whereas the Democrats have so far claimed 48 seats. Three remain up for grabs and the Senate will go to whichever party wins two of them. (Democrats only need to hold 48 seats to have the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris has the tiebreaking vote.) Ryan, though, thought his party could have won more.

“I was surprised at how we underperformed versus our expectations,” he added. “I was expecting us to win more seats in the House and to do better in the Senate.”

“Friendship Over the Years”

Ryan’s interview came during Forward Janesville’s annual dinner, which was hosted by the newly appointed Commanding General of the U.S. Armed Forces Command Andrew Poppas, alongside the former Speaker.

A West Point graduate, Gen. Poppas, who graduated from Janesville’s Craig High School, took over as the 24th commander of the United States Armed Forces Command in early July. But, for Ryan, the general is someone he grew up with and – even though he goes by ‘Drew’ now – everyone called ‘Andy.’ Their mothers were good friends, Ryan recounted, adding that he and his mom went to Fort Bragg over the summer to see Poppas’ change of command ceremony.

“We grew up in the same neighborhood and we kept in touch all of our lives,” Ryan continued, saying they lost touch after he went to Miami (OH) University and Poppas went to the U.S. Military Academy. They reunited in their mid-20s when they both held positions in Washington, D.C.

“We’ve just kept a really strong friendship throughout the years,” Ryan went on. “I visited him in Afghanistan a couple of times. I saw him at (Fort) Bragg and Fort Campbell. So, we’ve just kept the friendship over the years.”

During the event for Janesville’s chamber organization, Poppas was serving as the night’s featured speaker, while the former Speaker was monitoring the annual dinner.

“I’m just happy that people here in Janesville look to see what one of their favorites sons has been able to do with his life,” Ryan said about his longtime friend. “Drew Poppas and just the achievements he’s able to have for our country in the military. “It’s really spectacular.”

