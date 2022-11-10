Former Deputy Mayor, MMSD President Gloria Reyes files to run for Mayor

Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes (Source: MMSD)
Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes (Source: MMSD)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With votes in the midterm elections still being counted, the race for mayor of Madison has already begun. Former Deputy Mayor and Madison Metropolitan School Board President Gloria Reyes has officially filed to run for the city’s top job, the City Clerk’s website shows.

According to the candidate filings page, Reyes has filed her declaration of candidacy and campaign registration statement. Hers is the only name that currently appears under the mayoral listing.

Current mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has not indicated if she plans to run.

Reyes, who held the Deputy Mayor seat from Nov. 2014 to April 2019, has not publicly stated her intent to run yet. She has, though, scheduled a news conference for early Tuesday afternoon during which she promises to make a special announcement.

In 2018, Reyes became the first Latina elected to the MMSD Board. She served on it until April 2021 after opting not seek another term. When announcing she would not stand for reelection, Reyes noted she needed to focus on the role she had recently taken as Executive Director and CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, explaining, “as a Board member, I have always felt that our MMSD community deserved every ounce of energy I have. I’ve given that.”

Four other candidates have filed for various Common Council races, while a fifth person’s declaration of candidacy has been received by the Clerk’s Office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Barnes concedes as Johnson claims Senate win

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Barnes concedes as Johnson claims Senate win
Gov. Tony Evers meets with students at Georgia O'Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday...
Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race