Former House speaker Paul Ryan weighs in on election results, achievements of another Janesville alum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 54th Speaker of the House of Representatives attended an event in Janesville Wednesday featuring keynote speaker and General Andrew Poppas.

The organization Forward Janesville hosted its annual dinner Wednesday, hosted by the newly appointed Commanding General of the U.S. Army Forces Command Andrew Poppas, and former Speaker of the U.S. House Paul Ryan.

Ryan shared his perspective on the results of the election, offering insight into both the Wisconsin race and other national races.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.