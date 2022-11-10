Madison man sentenced for illegally having firearm while facing 11 felony charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced to federal prison time Thursday for stealing a firearm while facing almost a dozen felony charges in Dane County.

Ka’Toine Richardson will serve four years for receiving a handgun while facing state felony charges, according to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

During sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said that Richardson “makes people unsafe” and said the “community reasonably perceives [Richardson] as a threat.” The judge continued, saying the four-year sentence would keep the Madison man from endangering the public.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin explained that Richardson was facing 11 felony charges on March 18 in Dane County. The charges he is accused of include armed burglary, burglary to a building or dwelling, resisting an officer and recklessly endangering safety. These charges are still pending.

Prosecutors alleged that Richardson stole the firearm on March 18 and had it until he was arrested on March 23.

Richardson’s prison term is followed by three years of extended supervision, which Judge Peterson said would be an opportunity for him to turn his life around.

Richardson is the same suspect who Madison Police Department was attempting to arrest in October of 2021 when an officer fired his gun and inadvertently shot another officer. The Dane County District Attorney’s Office concluded in February that the officer would return to patrol services and would not be charged.

