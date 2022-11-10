Making an impact beyond the stage: Get to know Wisconsin Singers!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They’re recognized as the very first collegiate pop music ensemble that features song, dance and live instruments in the nation: meet Wisconsin Singers!

NBC15 had the chance to sit down with the group’s executive producer, Abby Pritzl, and one of its members, Malik Epps, on Thursday to talk about how Wisconsin Singers uses is spreading joy through music.

The group is also hosting its 55th season show “Something’s Coming!” on November 18 and 19 at the Wisconsin Union Theatre — the only performance on campus. NBC15′s Elizabeth Wadas is the emcee on Saturday night.

For more information about Wisconsin Singers or to purchase tickets to their upcoming show, check out their website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.