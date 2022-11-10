Making Wisconsin: Wisconsin’s most famous shipwreck, the Edmund Fitzgerald

The Edmund Fitzgerald on the St. Mary's River in May of 1975.
The Edmund Fitzgerald on the St. Mary's River in May of 1975. (KVLY)
By Gabriella Rusk and Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a maritime tragedy that’s cemented in time. With the help of folk singer Gordon Lightfoot, you’ve likely heard the woes of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. The ship met its ill-fated end nearly 50 years ago in Lake Superior and remains one of the most mysterious and controversial wrecks to date.

Many details remain unknown about the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, leaving experts to a range of hypotheses for that night. Of course, the harsh Nov. 10 storm was a large contributing factor, but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what caused the ship to drag to the depths of Lake Superior.

After recounting that stormy night and the theories surrounding the sinking, we site down with University of Wisconsin professor Steve Ackerman, an expert in atmospheric and oceanic sciences.

