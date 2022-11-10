Several school district referenda projected to pass in Dane Co.

School lockers
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School districts around Dane County thanked voters Wednesday after referenda allowing additional funds were approved on Election Day.

A $24.9 million, non-recurring, operational referendum was passed for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District. It passed with 63% of voters in favor, according to unofficial results.

MCPASD Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue thanked the community and noted their long-time support of schools.

“Our district will continue to be good financial stewards of taxpayer monies,” Monogue said. “We are always looking at ways we can find savings while continuing to be a destination district, offering top-tier programming and having the best staff in Dane County.”

MCPASD said the referendum will help the district continue to provide educational and extracurricular activities, keep class sizes lower or near average for Dane Co., and help with attracting and retaining staff. The funds will also help with operational needs district-wide.

Over in the Sun Prairie Area School District, Board President Dr. Steve Schroeder and Superintendent Dr. Brad Saron said the district was not taking the funds for granted.

“We thank you for the trust you place in us,” the pair stated in a message to families. “We promise to continue the transparency to you and the focus on creating an exceptional educational experience for this community’s children.”

Sun Prairie’s referendum would authorize lifting the revenue limit by $9 million starting during the next school year. Unofficial results showed this referendum passed with 60% in favor.

Referenda in the school districts of Mount Horeb, Oregon, and Verona also are projected to pass.

