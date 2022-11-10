Wis. DOJ collects thousands of pounds of medication during take back event

(Kheron Alston)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) collected 54,040 pounds worth of unwanted drugs October 29 during a state-wide Drug Take Back Day.

According to the DOJ, over 140 agencies statewide participated in the take back by collecting unwanted medications from Wisconsinites on the day and through permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies.

“Wisconsinites consistently step up for Drug Take Back, making sure tens of thousands of pounds of unused and unwanted medications are safely disposed of,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

There are more than 490 of these disposal boxes set up year-round that can be found all over Wisconsin.

The medication collected during the take back was boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated, officials said.

Kaul said that the takeback promotes safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal while also communicating the potential abuses and consequences of improper storage and disposal.

Wis. DOJ said drugs should never be flushed or poured down the drain- as water treatment facilities are not designed to remove all of them.

Drug Take Back Day was put on with help from the from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Barnes concedes as Johnson claims Senate win

Latest News

Wind Monday afternoon churned up high waves on Lake Superior at Presque Isle.
Detroit church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes
Jail prison generic
Madison man sentenced for illegally having firearm while facing 11 felony charges
handcuffs
Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
WSP cruiser struck head-on in Dane Co. chase, sheriff’s office says