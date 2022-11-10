Wis. ‘Woman Veteran of the Year’ speaks at Madison College ceremony

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just one day ahead of Veterans Day, Madison College held a ceremony, where the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs’ ‘Woman Veteran of the Year’ spoke.

Natalie Isensee, former Marine Corp captain, spoke about her experiences and offered advice to current student-veterans at Madison College. Isensee said she is happy to be at Madison College, a school that offers many unique opportunities for student-veterans.

“There are hundreds of student-veterans here and they have a lot of programs and a lot of supports to support student veterans, as well as all types of students, so really wonderful programs, she said.” I hope the veterans here today understand that their service is appreciated: their past service, their current service and what they plan to do in the future.”

Isensee said that Veterans Day is a special day for those in the military.

“Veterans Day is kind of the one day a year where veterans are put in the spotlight, but the reality is the people who serve in the military whether it’s the guard or the reserves or active duty or in school preparing to get into the military, they’re working hard every day, and so to have the one day of visibility is nice.”

Organizers at Madison College said over 600 student-veterans are currently enrolled at the school.

