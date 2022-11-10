WSP cruiser struck head-on in Dane Co. chase, sheriff’s office says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after a Dane Co. chase that included a head-on collision with a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 8:30 a.m. when one of its deputies tried pulling over a 1999 Toyota Camry that had been stolen in Janesville.

The deputy first saw the car near the U.S. Hwy. 12 and Agricultural Drive interchange but the 23-year-old driver from Janesville refused to stop, the DCSO report indicated. The stolen car headed down the highway toward I-90 before exiting onto Co. Hwy. N. Meanwhile, more deputies joined the chase and WSP was alerted to what was happening.

After a couple of turns onto Pleasant Street and Havey Lane, the fleeing driver got back onto Co. Hwy. N at which point the passenger, a 32-year-old Madison man, jumped out and started running, the Sheriff’s Office stated. He was later taken into custody.

After the man had jumped out, the driver of the stolen car made a U-turn, at which point she struck parked WSP cruiser, the report continued. The trooper was injured in the collision and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

With the stolen car now wrecked, the suspect allegedly also tried running away before being caught. They both were taken to the hospital as well for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. The Sheriff’s Office stated that they are both facing counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent as well as Eluding and Obstructing, among other allegations.

