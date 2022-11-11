Alliant Energy offers gas safety tips as temperatures drop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As temperatures decline, homeowners are turning on their furnaces and using more natural gas. Alliant Energy is reminding its customers of carbon monoxide and natural gas safety practices.

Richard Sublett, the director of operational compliance and work order management for Alliant Energy, says that it’s important for customers to understand how to stay safe when they turn on furnaces and use more natural gas.

“Our customers’ safety is our number one priority,” Sublet said.

Alliant Energy says customers should know the signs of a gas leak. The main signs of a gas leak are the smell of rotten eggs or a hiss or whistle near gas appliances.

Carbon monoxide leaks can occur when a furnace or gas appliance malfunctions and are typically identified by carbon monoxide detectors. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be deadly, however, and Alliant Energy warns homeowners to recognize its symptoms which include dizziness, shortness of breath, headaches, confusion, nausea and fainting.

Residents who notice signs of a gas leak or experience these symptoms should leave their home immediately and call 911.

Alliant Energy encourages homeowners to install natural gas and carbon monoxide detectors and replace their batteries regularly in addition to testing them. Residents should also have an emergency plan in the event of a leak.

Homeowners who plan to dig should call 811 to have a professional mark buried lines. Natural gas meters and appliance exhaust vents should be kept clear of snow, ice and debris to avoid carbon monoxide accumulation or equipment malfunction, Alliant Energy says.

