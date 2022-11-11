City of Madison: Drivers should plan routes ahead of Sunday Marathon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers in the City of Madison should expect to see some road closures Sunday morning through the afternoon, City of Madison Traffic Engineering said.

The Madison Marathon will start at 7 a.m. Sunday, and runners are set to go through UW Arboretum, UW Campus, Warner Park and back to the Capitol. The City of Madison said police will be directing traffic until the last runners finish up around 1:30 p.m.

City officials said drivers should plan ahead if they’re going to drive downtown Sunday, especially if they’re planning to cross the race route. The route will be completely shut down and crossing will only be allowed if there’s a gap in the runners.

