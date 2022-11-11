‘Community Cook’ program teaches Madison students healthy eating habits, practical cooking skills

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to a partnership between Horizon High School and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, area high school students are learning practical skills in the kitchen.

The ‘Community Cook’ program brings a new chef to Horizon High School twice a month.

“We get to have a community cook come in and they come in and teach them different cuisines, different options that are out there and expose them to things that they aren’t normally exposed to,” Full-Time Therapist at Horizon High School Madeline Brown said.

Brown said the experience pushes their students to become adaptable, and meal prep is just as fun as it is educational.

“They’re all willing to try everything and it’s been a really cool experience to see them try things that they wouldn’t normally try but be open-minded and enjoy it along the way. We get to you know sit down and eat together, it’s basically a family and it creates a lot of cohesion and togetherness.”

Community Cook Daijah Birchette said she has been looking forward to cooking with the students for weeks.

“I’ve been planning out and testing my recipes even though I made the same thing a bunch of times just so I can make sure it’s really good for everyone who will be eating today,” Birchette said.

Birchette specializes in plant-based foods and hopes to open people’s eyes to the benefits of the cuisine.

“I want to introduce people to plant-based foods without having the feeling of ‘oh, it might be gross,’ or ‘it might be bland,’ or just not really sure what to expect.”

Brown said even after cooking a meal, the students are still hungry for more.

“They love it. They look forward to having Second Harvest, they look forward to having the cooks come in, they’re always asking when they’re coming next.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Barnes concedes as Johnson claims Senate win

Latest News

Results from the referenda will not lead to immediate change but may influence the future of...
Dane County referenda results don't change abortion or marijuana laws
‘Community Cook’ program teaches Madison students healthy eating habits, practical cooking skills
‘Community Cook’ program teaches Madison students healthy eating habits, practical cooking skills
Olin Park holiday lights to turn on Saturday
Wis. ‘Woman Veteran of the Year’ speaks at Madison College ceremony