Dane Co: Thief steals car keys, credit cards using garage opener

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is investing after a burglar used a garage opener they found in an unlocked car to break into a home.

According to officials, the theft happened between 6-10 p.m. Wednesday night on Saddle Brooke Trail in the Town of Bristol.

According to the report, the homeowners believe the suspect(s) went into an unlocked car in the driveway and grabbed the garage door opener to get inside. The burglar stole multiple sets of car keys, credit cards and other valuables when they were inside.

Officials encourage Dane Co. residents to be vigilant about locking their vehicles, entry and garage doors.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.