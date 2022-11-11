Dane Co: Thief steals car keys, credit cards using garage opener

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is investing after a burglar used a garage opener they found in an unlocked car to break into a home.

According to officials, the theft happened between 6-10 p.m. Wednesday night on Saddle Brooke Trail in the Town of Bristol.

According to the report, the homeowners believe the suspect(s) went into an unlocked car in the driveway and grabbed the garage door opener to get inside. The burglar stole multiple sets of car keys, credit cards and other valuables when they were inside.

Officials encourage Dane Co. residents to be vigilant about locking their vehicles, entry and garage doors.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Barnes concedes as Johnson claims Senate win

Latest News

Results from the referenda will not lead to immediate change but may influence the future of...
Dane County referenda results don't change abortion or marijuana laws
‘Community Cook’ program teaches Madison students healthy eating habits, practical cooking skills
‘Community Cook’ program teaches Madison students healthy eating habits, practical cooking skills
Olin Park holiday lights to turn on Saturday
‘Community Cook’ program teaches Madison students healthy eating habits, practical cooking skills
Wis. ‘Woman Veteran of the Year’ speaks at Madison College ceremony