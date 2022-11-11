Dane County referenda results don’t change abortion or marijuana laws

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Referenda results from the Nov. 8 election in Dane County regarding abortion and marijuana do not enact immediate change, but the county board hopes the results could make a difference in the long run.

The Dane County referenda posed three questions with the following results:

Should marijuana be legalized for people 21 and older? 82% voted yes. Should previous marijuana possession for small amounts be expunged? 82% voted yes. Should abortion bans be repealed? 85% voted yes.

Dane County board members who sponsored the referenda said the goal is to get legislators to pay attention to their constituents and push to change state laws based on Tuesday’s results. Dane County District 7 Board Supervisor Cecely Castillo wrote the question about repealing Wisconsin’s abortion ban.

”This was a way to allow people to have their voice heard on this loud and clear,” Castillo said. ”When individual supervisors are looking at, ‘What do the people within their districts want? And where do they stand on this issue?’ They’re going to have real time voter numbers to look at.”

She also used the results to get approval and create two new public health jobs meant to help women and other individuals find abortions where it is still legal.

”These positions will be able to help people that want to obtain care,” she said.

District 10 Board Supervisor Aaron Collins authored the marijuana questions and said the legalization one had been asked in referenda during prior elections.

“The fact is we have to keep trying,” Collins said. “If you have over time, this data from multiple election from voters continually showing support, that’s an important thing to do to show leaders in the Capitol who currently aren’t listening that the people want this.”

Collins said he added a new question about expunging certain possession charges to repair damage done to minority communities.

According to the ACLU, Black people are four times more likely to face an arrest for marijuana possession than white people.

”We want to make sure that we’re carrying out those values, addressing criminal justice reform and alerting voters that this is an issue too,” he said. “It’s not just about legalization, it’s about righting past wrongs that have been done.”

Supervisor Castillo wasn’t surprised by most of the results, but said she was surprised to find that a number of people who voted Republican in the governor’s race also voted in support of repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 law that bans most abortions.

