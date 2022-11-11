Gen. Andrew Poppas talks leadership with Janesville students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Craig High School in Janesville received a special visit from a former student Thursday.

General Andrew Poppas graduated back in 1984 and was recently named the 24th commander of the United States Armed Forces Command, headquartered in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

General Poppas spoke to students on the importance of leadership, saying he gained his first experiences in leading while in high school.

“It was with some of the mentors I had that helped me through decision making, how to do peer leadership, how to lead up through the administration as student council president, and then lead level and down like on the sports teams,” Poppas said. “I reflect back very fondly that that foundation started right here in this institution.”

FORSCOM consists of more than 750,000 active U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard soldiers. He also provides training and readiness oversight to the Army National Guard.

