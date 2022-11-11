Goodbye 70s, hello winter

Key Takeaways

Cold air sticks around for the next 7 days

Few flurries likely Saturday

Chance for measurable snow next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a difference 24 hours make! Yesterday most of us enjoyed record warmth, while today temperatures were about 15 degrees below average.

These temperatures are something we’ll have to get used to for now, because it doesn’t look like they’ll be getting much warmer in the next week. Temperatures tonight will cool to the upper 20s with mainly cloudy skies, winds dying down a bit to 5-10 mph.

A small system set up near the UP of Michigan will be moving to our east, and will likely spark up a few flurries through the day on Saturday. This looks especially likely during the morning hours. Since the ground is still so warm, don’t expect any of it to accumulate but if you have travel plans you should be aware that visibility could change quickly.

Confidence is starting to grow that we could see our first measurable snowfall next week. The track of the system is still hard to pin down, which means that it’s way too early to talk about snow totals at this point. However, keep an eye on the forecast as we get close to Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.