John Leiber projected winner of Wisconsin treasurer race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Republican attorney John Leiber is projected to win the race for Wisconsin treasurer, unofficial results report.

Treasurer-elect Leiber thanked voters Wednesday for voting for him. He received about 50% of the vote.

“It was an honor to campaign with such a hardworking, dedicated Republican group of statewide candidates,” Leiber said. “I saw firsthand their commitment to understanding what matters to taxpayers and offering strong solutions to problems. I admire their desire to serve the people of Wisconsin and I hope to work with them again in the future.”

Leiber said he was looking forward to safeguarding the $1.4 billion fund managed by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

Leiber beat former Mayor of Fitchburg Aaron Richardson, a Democrat, and Andrew Zuelke, a Constitutional Party of Wisconsin member.

Richardson said that the race wasn’t what he hoped for, but said he was thankful to everyone who voted for him or supported his campaign.

“This campaign was the honor of my life,” Richardson said. “I ran in an effort to help make Wisconsin better. To fight for a greater future. And to help every Wisconsinite believe that they can achieve their dreams.”

Richardson also congratulated Leiber.

“I congratulate my opponent, John, and I hope once he’s sworn in he will see that he can have a positive impact on the lives of everyone and not seek to shrink his responsibilities,” Richardson said. “Politics aside, he can be an inspiration to many if he wants to be.”

Wisconsin’s current treasurer, Sarah Godlewski, was running for U.S. Senate before dropping out of the race in July and endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

