Madison’s first female intercollegiate director of athletics hired at Edgewood College

Thursday was a historic day for women in sports in Wisconsin.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday was a historic day for women in sports in Madison.

Suann Saltzberry was named the director of athletics for Edgewood College, making her the first female director of athletics overseeing all intercollegiate athletics in the Madison area.

The former Edgewood Eagle said she was excited to take on her new role and make history in the process.

“I’m really proud about that and there are some great leaders down the street at UW that are also athletic directors but not necessarily overseeing all the athletics so it’s a huge step,” Saltzberry said.

Suann hopes to inspire other young women to do the same.

“It’s an important step for young girls and women to see that you can make your way up into this spot and really really have an impact on student athletes,” Saltzberry added.

In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing all 20 NCAA Division III intercollegiate athletic programs and will lead the school’s administrators, coaches, and approximately 350 student-athletes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election...
Barnes concedes as Johnson claims Senate win

Latest News

Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
FILE - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy speaks following an NFL football game against...
Cowboys’ McCarthy senses emotions with Green Bay return near
Atlanta Hawks' John Collins shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis Jr. during the first half...
Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season
Badgers beat South Dakota 85-59 in season opener