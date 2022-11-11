Madison’s first female intercollegiate director of athletics hired at Edgewood College

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday was a historic day for women in sports in Madison.

Suann Saltzberry was named the director of athletics for Edgewood College, making her the first female director of athletics overseeing all intercollegiate athletics in the Madison area.

The former Edgewood Eagle said she was excited to take on her new role and make history in the process.

“I’m really proud about that and there are some great leaders down the street at UW that are also athletic directors but not necessarily overseeing all the athletics so it’s a huge step,” Saltzberry said.

Suann hopes to inspire other young women to do the same.

“It’s an important step for young girls and women to see that you can make your way up into this spot and really really have an impact on student athletes,” Saltzberry added.

In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing all 20 NCAA Division III intercollegiate athletic programs and will lead the school’s administrators, coaches, and approximately 350 student-athletes.

