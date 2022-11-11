MPD warns ‘grandparent scam’ callers now looking for in-person transactions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ‘Grandparent Scam’ calls are taking on a disturbing new twist, according to the Madison Police Department, as fraudsters now are making attempts at in-person payment pickups, bringing scam calls to front doors.

“What we’re seeing now is someone is actually coming to the house and picking up cash,” said MPD detective Stephen Zighelboim.

He says he is investigating a scam involving a person or group of people targeting older couples, demanding some form of payment for a loved one in some trouble.

“They’re making a phone call and telling them that a family member has been arrested and that they need to come up with several thousand dollars to pay for this person’s bail,” said Zighelboim.

MPD explained in a recent incident report that there has been an uptick in scam calls targeting elderly couples in Madison and the broader Madison area. A Belleville couple, Connie and Tex Urfer, received a scam call Tuesday concerning their son, Ted.

“I mean, it was quite the story,” said Connie.

The phone call detailed a car crash involving their son and a pregnant woman, severe injuries to their son, and his arrest.

“I was so upset I was crying; I was just thinking, ‘Oh my God, he’s hurt, and something bad is going to happen because he hit a pregnant woman,’” said Connie.

When the person on the other end asked for a payout and told the couple not to call the authorities or tell anyone about the problem, they sniffed out the ruse, recognizing a scam call. Zighelboim says those are telltale signs of a scam call.

“In many instances, they are going to be told someone’s been arrested, somebody’s been injured, and that the victims need to act quickly, they may tell you that the victims can’t talk about this with anybody, again if you’re being told something like that I would really start asking questions,” said Zighelboim.

Unfortunately, not everyone is as lucky as the Urfers, and they get swept up in the panic of the chaotic calls, losing thousands of dollars. In a case Zighelboim is investigating, some people even try to go to people’s homes and pick up the payout.

Zighelboim says if you see this person or believe you are the victim of a scam call, you should call the police. You can reach their dispatch line at (608) 255-2345.

