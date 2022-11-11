Much Colder Through Next Week

Key Takeaways

Sunshine Returns This Afternoon

Much Colder

Cold Through Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large cold air mass has overtaken most of the north-central part of the country. A cold front swept through overnight and some spots in southern Wisconsin are almost 40 degrees colder than they were 24 hours ago! After record highs in the 70s yesterday, highs this afternoon will only reach the middle 30s.

Sunshine will make a return appearance for the afternoon, but not for long. Clouds will fill in again this evening and they will hang around through Saturday. A few flurries and snow showers will be possible as well.

Temperatures don’t really improve much over the next 7-days. Highs will remain in the 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s (maybe teens for some). We could see a few additional snow showers on Tuesday. At the time, it doesn’t look like anything to get too excited about but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the snowfall potential over the next few days.

