Nine Holsteins die after loaded cattle hauler tips on Dodge Co. highway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several cows have died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over Thursday in Dodge County, authorities said.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 9 p.m., noting the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 2, in the township of Chester.

The sheriff’s office stated that a 61-year-old Potosi man was driving the cattle hauler, which was loaded with 38 Holsteins inside, when he pulled onto the shoulder to stop. Authorities say the shoulder was soft, causing the tractor trailer to slide down an embankment.

The driver could not stop the trailer and it tipped over onto its side. The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office said that nine of the cattle died as a result of their injuries.

The report did not indicate if the driver suffered any injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Waupun Police Department, Waupun EMS and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

