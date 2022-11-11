Olin Park holiday lights to turn on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 34th Holiday Fantasy in Lights light show is set to return Saturday evening to Olin Park, according to The Electric Group.

Officials say the lights will switch on at 5 p.m. at the same time the Fantasy 5k is happening. After this, cars will be welcome to drive through the lights show from 4:30-10 p.m. each evening until January 1.

The Electric Group said the lights show wouldn’t be possible without sponsor support, volunteer groups and many individuals and organizations.

