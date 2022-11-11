Packers CB Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit.

“It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said Friday.

Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle and knee in the loss at Detroit. Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the same game.

“It is what it is,” Stokes said Wednesday. “That’s what I keep telling myself. Life happens. I know what I signed up for. So I know every chance I go out there, what I could be doing to myself.”

Stokes had started each of the Packers’ nine games this season. He has started a total of 23 games since the Packers took him out of Georgia with the 29th overall selection in the 2021 draft.

The Packers (3-6) will be trying to snap their first five-game losing streak since 2008 when they host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) on Sunday.

__

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL