Red Cross helps displaced residents from Waterloo fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is assisting a family of five after a fire displaced them from their Waterloo home Thursday morning.

The family of two adults, five kids and numerous pets were displaced from a fire at their home on the 300 block of E. Madison Street. The Red Cross and its community partners are supporting the family through the next steps in their recovery.

NBC15 reached out to the Waterloo Fire Department for more information and will update this story when we hear back.

